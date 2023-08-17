Live
Just In
Parvathipuarm girl selected for UN forum meet
Parvathipuram: Samala Manaswini, a student of Class 9 at KGBV, Gummalakshmipuram, was among 10 students selected from AP to participate in a United Nations forum to be held for two-days on September 18 and 19 this year.
With the objective of showcasing Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s flagship programme Nadu-Nedu initiatives to the global leaders’ platforms, and to provide global exposure to the children from government schools in the state, it has been decided to send a delegation of 10 students from government schools of the state to participate in the high level Political Forum on Sustainable Development under the auspices of the UN General Assembly on September 18 and 19 in New York. The student delegation will also visit UN headquarters and will be part of Nadu-Nedu advocacy stall at the sidelines of the SDG summit.
District collector Nishant Kumar congratulated Manaswini on Wednesday. He said that it is a very good opportunity to the district, especially to Manaswini to participate in an international forum.