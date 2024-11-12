  • Menu
Passengers Protest at Renigunta Airport Over Flight Cancellation

A group of passengers gathered at Renigunta Airport on Thursday morning to voice their frustration over the abrupt cancellation of a flight service.

The flight, which had arrived from Hyderabad at 7:15 a.m., was scheduled for a return trip to the same destination at 8:15 a.m. However, passengers found themselves stranded and without prior notice of the cancellation.

Anger mounted among the travelers, who expressed dissatisfaction with the airline's crew for failing to provide alternative arrangements. Many passengers had been waiting since the early hours, and in concern over the cancellation of flight.

