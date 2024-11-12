Live
- Apple Security Alert: Critical Vulnerabilities in iPhones, iPads, MacBooks & More – Update Now
- AP BJP President Daggubati Purandeswari assures of strict measures against harassment of women
- Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2024: Date, Muhurat, Significance, Rituals, and Puja Vidhi
- Lalabalavu sworn in as President of Fiji
- Tulsi Vivah 2024: Date, Muhurat, History, Significance, and Rituals Explained
- Centre directs officials to speed up resolution of industrial disputes cases
- Army commander reviews operational preparedness in Jammu region
- India’s IT spending to reach $160 bn in 2025
- Veteran CPI(M) leader Biman Bose hospitalized
- JD(U) attacks Lalu for pursuing communal politics, honouring Bhagalpur rioter
Just In
Passengers Protest at Renigunta Airport Over Flight Cancellation
Highlights
A group of passengers gathered at Renigunta Airport on Thursday morning to voice their frustration over the abrupt cancellation of a flight service.
A group of passengers gathered at Renigunta Airport on Thursday morning to voice their frustration over the abrupt cancellation of a flight service.
The flight, which had arrived from Hyderabad at 7:15 a.m., was scheduled for a return trip to the same destination at 8:15 a.m. However, passengers found themselves stranded and without prior notice of the cancellation.
Anger mounted among the travelers, who expressed dissatisfaction with the airline's crew for failing to provide alternative arrangements. Many passengers had been waiting since the early hours, and in concern over the cancellation of flight.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS