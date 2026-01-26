Vote democracy’s powerful weapon: Gopala Krishna

Ongole: Highlighting the vote as the powerful weapon of the common citizen, Prakasam district Joint Collector R Gopala Krishna inaugurated the 16th National Voters’ Day celebrations at the Collectorate in Ongole on Sunday.

The National Voters’ Day began with an awareness rally and a signature campaign, followed by cultural programmes and prize distributions for student winners of elocution competitions. At the event, held at the PGRS Hall, the officials sensitised the public on the sanctity of the electoral process and the necessity of universal participation. After leading a collective Voters’ Pledge, the Joint Collector noted that India has emerged as a global democratic exemplar since the Election Commission’s inception in 1950. He emphasized that the annual Special Summary Revision ensures a transparent electoral roll, free from duplicate or invalid entries. ‘It is a matter of pride that every citizen has the power to choose their leader,’ he remarked, urging those over 18 to ensure their names are enrolled.

District Revenue Officer Chinna Obulesu described the youth as the nation’s backbone and encouraged immediate registration for new voters.

Later, the officials distributed EPIC cards to first-time voters and felicitated senior citizens and outstanding Booth Level Officers.