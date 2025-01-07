PAT programme to empower rural girls

Visakhapatnam: Aimed at empowering rural girls by providing them with education and practical training in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors, Pfizer Healthcare India Private Limited in collaboration with GITAM launched the Pfizer Autonomous Team (PAT) programme

The PAT programme, officially inaugurated on Monday, is a women-focused initiative that enables students to pursue a Bachelor of Chemistry degree with a specialisation in Microbiology. The unique earn while you learn model combines academic studies with hands-on experience in various functions of Pfizer’s manufacturing operations. This initiative aims to prepare participants for future careers in pharma and healthcare industries. Speaking at the launch, the institution’s in-charge Vice-Chancellor Y Gowtham Rao commended Pfizer’s efforts in empowering local talent and fostering societal development. He emphasised the importance of educating and empowering young women, acknowledging Pfizer’s significant role in this regard.

School of Science dean KS Krishna encouraged the students to aim for higher education and research, highlighting the importance of continuous learning for career growth. Pfizer global supply site lead vice-president Muralidhar Sharma noted that the programme has been instrumental in creating meaningful learning experiences for young women. He said that it was first introduced in 2022 with 47 students and has since expanded to train hundreds of rural girls, creating a robust platform for women’s empowerment and skill development in the pharmaceutical sector.

“For the last four years, 350 rural girls have been recruited with plans to onboard more students in the coming years,” he added. T Ravi Kiran, director of the people experience wing at Pfizer Global Supply India, elaborated on the programme’s integrated learning model which equips students with practical skills and prepares them to take up diverse roles within the organisation.Chemistry department head NVS Venugopal provided insights into the department’s teaching and research activities.