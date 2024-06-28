Pathikonda: Teacher elopes with minor student

Pathikonda: A private school teacher has reportedly eloped with a minor girl, studying ninth class. The incident took place at Pathikonda town.

According to information, Raghavendra, resident of Pathikonda, is working as a teacher in a private school. On Wednesday, he eloped with a ninth-class student.

When the girl didn’t return from school on Wednesday, her parents searched for her and enquired with near and dear and also in the school. After confirming that Raghavendra was also missing, they immediately lodged a complaint with the police.

Cops registered a missing case and took up investigation. When The Hans India tried to speak with the CI over phone, he did not responded.

After learning the incident, All India Student Federation leaders went to the school, in which Raghavendra is working, and picked up argument with the school management. AISF leaders reportedly damaged school furniture. They demanded to stringent punishment should be given to Raghavendra, to prevent such incidents to take place in future.