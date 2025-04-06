Live
Patient treated with plex therapy at KIMS
Highlights
Guntur: A 25-year-old woman who had consumed rat poison and developed acute liver failure with severe jaundice was admitted to KIMS-SIKHARA Hospital, Guntur one week ago in a critical condition.
Gastroenterologist Dr. Prasanna Kumar admitted her to the Intensive Care Unit for emergency care. Due to the toxic effects of the rat poison, the patient suffered from severe liver injury and jaundice.
However, by intervening early and opting for an advanced medical procedure known as Plex Therapy, the patient was treated successfully at the KIMS-SIKHARA hospital. She was discharged from the hospital on Saturday.
