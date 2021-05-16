Patients wait for hours to get oxygen beds in Anantapur

Anantapur: Conditions for ever increasing Covid cases are going bad to worse for the patients, who are finding it difficult to secure oxygen beds in the government and private hospitals. Conditions are so precarious that patients coming from far and near are made to wait hours together for getting an oxygen bed in the Covid wards. Many, who could not get beds, are being treated on the hospital premises and some in the ambulance and wheel chairs itself.

The recent tragic death of Andhra Pradesh Micro Irrigation Project joint director Subbarayudu, who was a Covid positive, was a reflection of the pathetic state of affairs in the Covid hospitals. He was infected with the virus and his family members had to run from pillar to post to secure a bed either in the government or private hospital. He succumbed to the virus even before he found admission in the super specialty hospital on Friday. Subbarayudu developed breathing problem and had to wait for a stretcher for half-an-hour. His family members bodily lifted him on a blanket, but he breathed his last while being taken to the hospital bed in the third floor. Meanwhile District Collector Gandham Chandrudu suspended one Dr Sudhakar and Dr Sridhar for negligence in their duties at the super specialty hospital in attending to Covid duties.

The scenes in the Covid hospitals flooded with patients are a pathetic sight to see so many patients waiting for beds and treatment in the government hospitals in the district. Same is the case with the GGH and super specialty hospital in the city. There is a great demand for ventilators in the government hospitals. There are 40 ventilators in GGH, 95 in other government area hospitals, 10 in Hindupur, 20 in Guntakal and 10 each in super specialty and cancer hospital.Covid cases are going up with each passing day. During the past 24 hours 3,356 new cases had cropped up adding to already existing 15,000 cases in the district. The new cases registered include Anantapur 380, Dharmavaram 360, Gooty 90, Tadipatri 80, Chennekothapalle 90, Battalapalle 70, Puttaparthi 65, Gorantla 72,Bukkarayasamudram 65, Talupula 70, Somandepalle 60, Uravakonda 55, Kalyandurg 55 and 250 more in other mandals.

DMHO Dr Anil Kumar told The Hans India that the District Collector Gandham Chandrudu is taking steps on a war footing to set up a temporary Covid hospital with 500 beds with oxygen facility at Tadipatri. Once this comes into operation, it will meet the additional requirement and demand for more beds.