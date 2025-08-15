Patriotic rangoli contest held at KVR govt Jr College for girls

Kurnool: As part of the 79th Independence Day celebrations, a rangoli competition was organised on Thursday at KVR Government Junior College for Girls under the supervision of the District Setkur authorities.

Students participated with great enthusiasm, creating intricate rangoli designs that prominently reflected themes of patriotism and freedom.

Regional Inspecting Officer (RIO) G Lalappa and Setkur CEO K Venugopal commended the participants for their creativity and artistry. They observed that the colorful patterns not only displayed exceptional skill but also evoked the spirit of the freedom struggle, serving as a reminder of the sacrifices made for the nation’s independence.

District Minority Welfare Officer Sabiya Parveen and College In-charge Principal Prabhu Charan appreciated the efforts of the students, noting that the designs combined traditional art with patriotic fervor.

They said the competition successfully inspired a sense of national pride among the young participants.

The winners will be felicitated during the Independence Day celebrations. The event was attended by NSS Programme Officer Reshma, faculty members Himabindu, Sunitha, Srinivasulu, and Ramana Gupta, along with others. The programme concluded with praise for the students’ dedication and the message of unity conveyed through their art.