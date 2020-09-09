Pattas to Andhra Pradesh tribals on October 2 

Amaravati: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the distribution of Recognition of Forest Rights (RoFR) pattas to the tribals in 35 scheduled zones would take place on October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti.



During the Spandana videoconference with the district collectors and the SPs on Tuesday, the Chief Minister directed the officials to complete identifying boundaries, marking stones, taking photograph of beneficiaries standing in their allotted sites, record the details and file the details in webland and RoFR database.

On village secretariats, he said biometric attendance system is being implemented in village/ ward secretariats and every employee of village and ward secretariat should work sitting in the office. Attendance should be taken for volunteers in secretariats for at least three days in a week and they can present in secretariats as per their convenience.

Chief Minister directed the district collectors to visit village/ward secretariats twice a week and joint collectors should visit four times in a week. Heads of departments and secretaries should also visit the secretariats twice in a month and this activity would be monitored from Chief Minister's office, he said.

A call centre has been already set up with 200 employees and they were monitoring the services being provided in village/ward secretariats. Exams for 16,208 vacant posts in secretariats would be conducted on September 25 and 26.

On NAREGS, the Chief Minister said the state has received additional 4.25 crore working days and there is a chance of Rs 4,000 crore material component to the state. He directed the officials to work keeping a target to utilise Rs 10 crore material component in a week in every district.