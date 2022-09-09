Pavitra Malas offered to deities at Tiruchanur temple

Tirupati: On the second day of the ongoing annual Pavitrotsavam at Goddess Padmavathi Ammavaru temple at Tiruchanur, the priests amidst chanting of hymns from scriptures offered Pavitramalas (sacred threads) to the deities.

After the daily rituals, the Pavitra Samarpana, decorating the deities with sacred threads including the presiding deity, Utsava idols including in the sub-temples, Pariwara Devath and Dwajasthambham was held at the shrine. In the evening, Vaidika rituals were held at the Yagasala. The three-day Pavitrotsavam will come to an end with Poornahuthi on Saturday.

Temple Dy EO Lokanatham, AEO Prabhakar Reddy, Agama Advisor Srinivas, Archaka Babu Swamy and others were present.