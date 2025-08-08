  • Menu
Pavitrotsavams concludes

Highlights

Tirumala: The three-day annual Pavitrotsavams at Tirumala temple concluded ceremoniously on Thursday evening with Pavitra Poornahuti.

Snapana Tirumanjanam and Visesha Samarpana were held in the morning and afternoon respectively, followed by a grand procession of the deities.

Poornahuti was performed at 7 pm in accordance with Agama Shastra. Later, Sri Malayappa Swamy along with His Consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi took a joy ride around the temple.

TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, Deputy EO Lokanatham, Peishkar Ramakrishna, and other officials participated in the event.

