Live
- Dallewal calls MSP hike ‘meagre’, demands legal guarantee
- Meet Yohan Marshall; a versatile vocalist and musical innovator
- Guv, CM greet Prez on birthday
- Shreyasi Singh gets ticket to 2024 Paris Olympics after quota swap
- Rashmika Mandanna unveils her bathing rituals on World Bathing Day
- No decision taken to open Ratna Bhandar, says Prithiviraj
- Curfew relaxed for 4 hours in Balasore
- Usual school timings from June 22
- Empowering Women in Fashion: NIFD’s Merit Scholarship Initiative
- Surama elected Speaker unopposed
Just In
Pawan asks officials to take up social audit as per protocol
Holds reviews with social audit officials of NREGS and officials of various departments
Secretariat (Velagapudi): Reviewing social audit and right use of funds while implementing Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS), Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan asked the officials that the NREGS funds should not be misused and social audit must be conducted in a foolproof manner.
In a review with NREGS social audit officials for two-and-half hours in his chambers here on Thursday, the Deputy CM was informed the way the NREGS social audit is conducted and how the fund misuse could be detected.
He was also informed how the social audit meetings were conducted in the villages and how the fund misuse could be averted.
Pawan said that the officials should be alert and responsible in the implementation of NREGS. The social audit meetings should be conducted as per the protocol in all the villages.
In addition, the he also conducted a series of reviews with the officials of the departments of panchayat raj, rural development and forest for six hours.
While reviewing the forest department in the evening, Pawan Kalyan discussed with the officials various issuing, including protection of forests, pollution control and ecology. He also enquired about the social forestry and others.