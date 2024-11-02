Pawan assures protection to Sharmila

IS Jagannadhapuram (Eluru): Taking strong exception to the abusive language used by the YSRCP leaders and activists in the social media, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan warned them here on Friday that they would be taken to task if they cross the line.

He lambasted the YSRCP leaders for using abusive language against women and warned them with stern action if they continued it. Pawan said that ours was a good government but not mild government.

Referring to the security sought by PCC chief YS Sharmila, Pawan Kalyan said that the government would provide her necessary security. As the president of a political party, she needs protection from her own brother.

He announced that Sanatana Dharma Parirakshana wing of Jana Sena Party would be set up soon with the title ‘Narasimha Varahi Ganam’.