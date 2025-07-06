Live
Pawan can’t stop Jagan from returning to power
Vijayawada: YSRCP alleged that law and order has been deteriorating in the state and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has been manipulating all institutions with police being mute spectators and Pawan Kalyan maintaining stoic silence.
Speaking to media here on Saturday, former minister Perni Venkatramaiah alias Nani said Chandrababu has been encouraging attacks on YSRCP activists and Nagamalleswara Rao in Palnadu was attacked as he stood firm with the party. “The attack on him was carried out on the instructions of Ponnuru MLA Dhulipalla Narendra. Nagamalleswara Rao’s family has been in control of gram panchayat for a long-time which could not be digested by the TDP leader,” he claimed.
Nani said that whenever Chandrababu is in trouble, Pawan Kalyan and ‘a sister’ (in an oblique reference to YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s sister Sharmila) will make an appearance, parrot the given lines and disappear.
“Who’s is Pawan to stop YS Jagan Mohan Reddy from coming to power? It is the people who has to decide,” he said. He said Pawan has been silent on the panchayats not getting funds and alleged that IAS and IPS officers are being harassed by the government.