Pawan down with fever, to get treatment in Hyd

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who is suffering from viral fever for the last four days, will undergo treatment in Hyderabad, his office said on Friday.

Though the Jana Sena Party leader has been under treatment at Mangalagiri here for four days, the severity of the fever has not subsided. He is experiencing discomfort due to excessive coughing. As per the advice of doctors, he will undergo medical tests in Hyderabad, according to an official statement.

The actor-politician will reach Hyderabad from Mangalagiri on Friday. Pawan Kalyan took ill on Sunday after a rain-soaked pre-release event of his movie ‘They Call Him OG’ in Hyderabad.

The event held at LB Stadium was disrupted due to heavy rains. Thousands of fans had turned up for the event but returned disappointed.

Only Pawan Kalyan and Sujeeth could address the event, which was also attended by his co-stars Emraan Hashmi and Priyanka Mohan.

According to Pawan Kalyan’s team, he has been suffering from fever from that day. The next day he attended Andhra Pradesh Assembly session, which made it worse.

On Thursday, Pawan Kalyan did not attend the event where he was to join Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in handing over appointment letters to government teachers selected through the Mega District Selection Committee (DSC).

The Deputy Chief Minister posted a message on ‘X’ to congratulate the newly-recruited teachers.

On Friday, soon after the statement by his office on his illness, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu posted a message on X wishing “a full and speedy recovery.” He said the Deputy CM “may return in good health to continue serving the people of Andhra Pradesh, and to enjoy the well-earned success of OG, which is receiving widespread appreciation”. Pawan Kalyan responded by posting a message thanking the Chief Minister for his “kind wishes and thoughtful words”. Governor S A Nazeer, HRD minister Nara Lokesh also wished him speedy recovery.