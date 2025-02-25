Pawan Kalyan addresses assembly, apologises governor during motion of thanks

In a significant assembly session, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan expressed concerns over the current political climate in Andhra Pradesh, particularly criticizing the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YCP) for their behavior. Pawan stated that the word "apology" seemed to be on his lips frequently, highlighting the discord among political leaders. He noted that despite interruptions from YCP leaders, the Governor managed to deliver his speech effectively.

Pawan Kalyan mentioned that the 164 members of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) were taking responsibility and apologizing to the Governor for the disruptive actions of the YCP, which he characterised as synonymous with conflict and chaos. He commended Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for his resilience in facing the YCP's challenges over time.

He underscored the need for socio-economic development, emphasising that the state has struggled with financial stability for an extended period. Pawan outlined plans for conducting a skill census alongside a caste census to better address the needs of the population and mentioned that provisions for skill development have been set up.

In his address, Pawan Kalyan also announced a new insurance facility that would cover medical expenses up to ₹25 lakh, aiming to alleviate the financial burden on common citizens. He brought up the pressing issues faced by Andhra Pradesh to the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing gratitude for his support in the state's development.

In addition, Pawan asserted his intention to act as a constructive opposition, indicating that he had apologized for the unfortunate incident at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and acknowledged that differences may arise among coalition members. He firmly stated that collaborative efforts are essential for true development in the state. Pawan Kalyan concluded by emphasising that a strong bureaucracy can only be established if the political leadership remains united and strong.