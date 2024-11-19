Pawan Kalyan addresses legislative council, emphasis on panchayat dumping yard management

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan made his debut speech in the Legislative Council, discussing critical issues regarding the establishment and management of dumping yards across the state's panchayats. During the session, Kalyan emphasized the importance of effective management of these dumping yards, declaring it a collective responsibility.

Highlighting the challenges faced by certain panchayats lacking adequate land for essential facilities like schools, he proposed a collaborative approach by potentially consolidating resources among 10 to 15 panchayats to address the dumping yard situation. Kalyan assured that a comprehensive policy regarding the establishment and management of dumping yards would be introduced soon.

The Deputy Chief Minister also addressed concerns about financial expenditure on panchayat buildings under the current government. He revealed that approximately Rs. 101 crores were spent on painting secretariat buildings, with Rs. 49 crores allocated for the task and over Rs. 52 crores spent on repainting and removal costs.

Kalyan highlighted successful initiatives across 101 village panchayats, where Rs. 2600 crores have been generated from waste management, creating employment opportunities for approximately 250,000 individuals. He underscored the need for increased public awareness on the importance of these initiatives and mentioned plans to allocate the profits from waste management efforts to the workers involved.

Emphasizing the financial difficulties faced by panchayats, Kalyan committed to addressing funding challenges and proposed income-generating measures, such as planting coconut trees along village roads. He acknowledged the weaknesses in the current panchayat system and called for a thorough revitalization to promote self-sufficiency.

In his candid remarks, Kalyan criticized the role of the IAS, attributing previous administrative issues to systemic mismanagement. He expressed frustration over unaccounted funds and inefficiencies that hindered operational progress, citing the previous government's failure to allocate state shares to panchayats, which led to a loss of confidence from the central government.

Kalyan vowed to confront these systemic challenges while ensuring that the proposed initiatives are implemented effectively one step at a time, engaging with communities and stakeholders, including non-resident Indians (NRIs), for support.