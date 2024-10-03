Pawan Kalyan Advocates a Law for Sanatana Dharma Protection in Tirupati

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan emphasized the urgent need for a robust legal framework aimed at preventing disturbances to beliefs and safeguarding Sanatana Dharma. He proposed the establishment of a Sanatana Dharma Preservation Board at both national and state levels to oversee the implementation of such a law.

Kalyan outlined key elements of the Varahi Declaration, highlighting the importance of upholding secularism, which he defined as providing equal responses to any disruptions faced by different religions. He stressed the necessity of annual funding allocations to the Sanatana Dharma Preservation Board to ensure its operational effectiveness.

Additionally, the Deputy CM called for the introduction of a verification system for the purity of items used in regular temple offerings and prasadams. He articulated a vision for temples, proposing they evolve beyond mere spiritual hubs to become centers for education, art, finance, and environmental protection. Kalyan urged for a comprehensive plan to be developed in alignment with this vision, underscoring the multifaceted role temples can play in society.