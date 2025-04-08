Pawan Kalyan Advocates for Hontourism Development in Araku Region

In a bid to develop the picturesque Araku region along the lines of Kerala, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan continued his tour in the Alluri Seetharamaraju district, emphasising the concept of Hontourism. On his second day, Pawan performed special pujas to Mallikarjuna Swamy at the Bhramaramba Sametha temple in Kuridi, Dumbriguda mandal, before visiting the village at the request of local tribal residents.

During the visit, Pawan engaged with community members at a Rachabanda programme, outlining plans to transform Kuridi into a model tourist centre. He assured the locals that the village's deities' temples would receive enhancements, contributing to the area's appeal. Furthermore, he announced initiatives to provide local employment through the introduction of horticultural plants as part of the employment guarantee scheme.

Pawan Kalyan highlighted the importance of collaboration between the Panchayat Raj Rural Development Department and the Tourism Department to promote natural farming practices in the village, aiming to boost both the economy and the local community's quality of life.