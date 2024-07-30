Live
Pawan Kalyan Condemns Attack on Forest Employees, Warns of Strict Action

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan strongly condemned the recent attack on forest department employees in Palnadu district, emphasizing the importance of protecting wildlife and the personnel who safeguard it. In response to the incident, he communicated with the Palnadu District Collector and the Superintendent of Police, stressing that any form of wildlife trafficking should not be overlooked. He issued a stern warning that strict action would be taken against those who threaten the safety of forest department staff.
On the other hand, Pawan Kalyan met with the United States Consul General Jennifer Larson to discuss investment opportunities and development projects in Andhra Pradesh. During their meeting, he recognized and honored Larson and her team for their contributions. The discussion also focused on supporting Indian youth pursuing higher education in the United States, with Kalyan urging for enhanced support mechanisms to facilitate their academic endeavors.