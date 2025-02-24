Pawan Kalyan Criticizes YSRCP's Demand for Opposition Status: "Unreasonable Approach"

Pawan emphasized that if the YSRCP was granted opposition status, it should be based on the people's will, not demands. He also pointed out that the Jana Sena Party is currently the second-largest party in the state, not the YSRCP. Pawan criticized the YSRCP's behavior in the House, including the recent disruption, calling it unreasonable.

While discussing the Speaker's role, Pawan clarified that with only 11 seats, the YSRCP could not expect opposition status. Opposition status is typically given to larger parties. He added that even if they were not granted this status, the YSRCP could still ask questions in the Assembly based on their seat count.

Pawan also spoke about his own experience with protocols. As Deputy CM, he explained that he doesn’t have special privileges, and the YSRCP hasn’t been granted those either. He urged YSRCP members to understand the Constitution’s limitations and follow established protocols instead of seeking unearned privileges.

In conclusion, Pawan stated that the YSRCP’s request for opposition status would not be met for at least five years. He criticized their approach as unreasonable.