Just In
Pawan Kalyan embarks on Temple Tour, arrives in Kerala
Pawan Kalyan has commenced a three-day pilgrimage to temples in the southern states, arriving at Kochi airport in Kerala on Wednesday.
Pawan Kalyan has commenced a three-day pilgrimage to temples in the southern states, arriving at Kochi airport in Kerala on Wednesday. His first stop was the Agastya Maharshi temple, and he plans to visit a total of 11 temples across Kerala and Tamil Nadu, including the Anantha Padmanabhaswamy, Mathura Meenakshi, Swamimalai, and Tiruthai Subramanyeswara Swamy temples.
Donning the traditional attire suited for his deeksha, Pawan Kalyan has typically been seen in white clothing. The pilgrimage appears to be pre-planned, although speculation suggests a political strategy may underpin this tour. This follows his penance deeksha initiated after revelations of adulteration in the ghee used for Tirupati laddu. His earlier temple visits spanned from the Kanakadurga temple in Vijayawada to Tirupati, where he concluded his fast.
In related news, Pawan Kalyan recently apologised for the stampede incident at Tirupati, urging the TTD chairman and officials to do the same. Additionally, Pawan Kalyan's absence from a meeting convened by Chandrababu on Tuesday raised eyebrows, with Minister Nadendla Manohar attributing his absence to back pain.