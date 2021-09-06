Pawan Kalyan expresses concern over condition of roads

Mangalagiri: The agitation initiated by the Jana Sena Party for three days through #JSPForAP Roads on the poor condition of roads in the State reached far and wide with lakhs of people participating in the movement that exposed the bad roads and damaged roads in their respective area.



About 6.2 lakh people tweeted from all corners of the State on the deplorable condition of roads by Saturday afternoon. "We can take the problem to the notice of 2.5 crore people through social media, Jana Sena supremo Pawan Kalyan," said.

He said in a statement here on Sunday that the roads were badly damaged in every district in the State which is evident with the photos and videos that appeared on social media. People have posted photos exposing the bad condition of roads in Pamarru and Pedana constituencies in Krishna district, Pendurthi constituency in Visakhapatnam district and Guntakallu constituency in Anantapur district. Pawan recalled that the rear wheels of an RTC bus have broken and got separated while it was moving on Gurthedu-Pathakota from Gokavaram in the Agency area. About 25 passengers travelling in the bus had a miraculous escape. He said that the party cadre has protested against the bad roads by begging for raising funds to get them repaired.

Pawan deplored that the roads in the State had become death gates. It is like one pothole for every foot and ditch for every yard and became a threat to the lives of people. "I wholeheartedly wish that the government must open its eyes at least now and take up road repairs and protect the lives of the people." Pawan expressed gratitude to Jana Sena leaders, Jana Sainiks, Veera Mahilas and all people who participated in the programme with just one call to bring the bad condition of roads to the notice of the people and the government.