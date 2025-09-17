Pawan Kalyan Extends Birthday Wishes to PM Modi, Praises His Leadership

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has conveyed his heartfelt birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, commending him as a significant guiding force for the nation. In a message shared on social media, Kalyan emphasized that Modi's leadership extends beyond mere governance, focusing instead on awakening the essence of India.

In his tweet, Pawan Kalyan stated, "Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, through your remarkable journey, you have emerged as a leader who is a guiding force for our country. Your emphasis on not only governance but also on instilling self-confidence, respect, and unity among the people underscores your vision for India."

He praised Modi's ability to inspire citizens to take pride in their culture, heritage, and national identity, which he believes has bolstered the spirit of the nation. Kalyan highlighted Modi's tireless commitment to a self-reliant India and his dedication to improving the lives of the poor and downtrodden as defining aspects of his leadership.

The Deputy Chief Minister further noted Modi's vision for a developed India—Vikshit Bharat—by 2047, which he described as a rallying call for all Indians to engage in nation-building. Kalyan also mentioned the importance of protecting India’s interests and strengthening partnerships with global powers.

On this special occasion, he prayed for Modi's good health, longevity, and unwavering strength to continue leading the country, extending his warmest birthday wishes.