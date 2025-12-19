Pawan Kalyan for EG dist tomorrow

Rajamahendravaram: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan will lay the foundation stone for the massive 3,050 crore Water Grid Project on Saturday near NH-216A in Peravali. Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh announced that the project aims to provide a permanent solution to the long-standing drinking water crisis in the Godavari delta region.

The Water Grid Project is designed to provide purified drinking water to approximately 67.82 lakh people across five districts including East Godavari, West Godavari, Kakinada, Eluru, and Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema. The initiative will cover 23 constituencies and 66 mandals in the region.

Using state-of-the-art technology, Godavari water will be drawn near Dowleswaram, Bobbarlanka, and Vemagiri at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage. Modern water treatment plants will be constructed at Dowleswaram to purify the water to meet international standards.

The system is engineered to supply water directly to every household via gravity-based pipelines, reducing the need for heavy electrical pumping.

Minister Durgesh stated that the coalition government is committed to fulfilling its election promise. The plan involves completing the construction in two phases within two years using funds from the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The minister said that groundwater in the Godavari Delta has become increasingly saline and contaminated, leading to chronic health issues for local residents. This project is expected to eliminate these concerns by ensuring a steady supply of clean and treated water. As this marks Pawan Kalyan’s first visit to Nidadavole region since taking office, the minister called upon the public and party leaders to ensure the grand success of the programme.