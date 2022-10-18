Pawan Kalyan has no shootings and making politics in Vijayawada: Jogi Ramesh

Andhra Pradesh Minister Jogi Ramesh on Tuesday said that Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan seems to have no film shootings, hence making politics in Vijayawada by acting at the behest of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. Minister Jogi Ramesh who spoke to media has fumed at Pawan Kalyan for making such filthy comments.



He said that Pawan Kalyan is crying foul as he has no candidates for 175 constituencies and challenged him to tell whether Jana Sena will contest without alliances. He said Pawan Kalyan would not make any difference despite contesting with alliances with BJP and TDP.

Further, Jogi Ramesh said that the people of North Andhra believe that their dreams are possible only with Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and hence made Visakha Garjana a successful. "Unable to tolerate it, the Jana Sena acted like psychos and attacked the ministers," minister said adding that TDP and Jana Sena parties are promoting violence.

Former Minister Anil Kumar Yadav also slammed at Pawan Kalyan terming him to adopted to Chandrababu. He said that he cannot do anything by shouting like in the movies and challenged him to win as an MLA.