Pawan Kalyan inducted into Kenjutsu

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has achieved a rare and prestigious international honour with his formal induction into Kenjutsu, the ancient Japanese art of swordsmanship. This recognition marks a historic milestone, acknowledging over three decades of his disciplined training, in-depth research, and unwavering commitment to traditional martial arts. Pawan Kalyan’s journey in martial arts began long before his rise in cinema and public life. During his formative years in Chennai, he underwent rigorous training in karate and related combat disciplines. What began as physical training gradually evolved into a deeper philosophical pursuit, as he immersed himself in the study of Japanese Samurai traditions, embracing the principles of discipline, humility, and lifelong learning that define Budo.

His passion for martial arts also found meaningful expression through cinema. In films such as Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi, Thammudu, Khushi, Annavaram, and the latest OG, Pawan Kalyan showcased authentic martial techniques and philosophies, bringing global martial traditions closer to Indian audiences and inspiring a new generation to appreciate classical combat arts.

In recognition of his sustained dedication, Pawan Kalyan has received several international honours. He has been conferred the prestigious Fifth Dan (5th Dan) by the Sogo Budo Kanri Kai, one of the most respected governing bodies of traditional Japanese martial arts. Notably, he has also become the first Telugu-speaking individual to be inducted into Takeda Shingen Clan under the lineage of Soke Muramatsu Sensei outside Japan—an honour rarely extended to non-Japanese practitioners.

Further acknowledging his contribution, the Golden Dragons organisation honoured him with the distinguished title ‘Tiger of Martial Arts’.

As part of his advanced martial education, Pawan Kalyan trained under eminent Budo authority Hanshi Professor Dr. Siddiq Mahmoodi, one of India’s foremost exponents of Japanese martial traditions. Under his guidance, Pawan Kalyan attained advanced proficiency in Kendo, combining technical excellence with philosophical depth.

This achievement firmly establishes Pawan Kalyan as one of the few Indian public figures to successfully bridge cinema, classical martial arts, and martial philosophy on a global stage. His induction into Kenjutsu stands not merely as a ceremonial honour, but as a testament to a lifelong journey rooted in discipline, respect, and the timeless values of Budo.