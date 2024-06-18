Live
Just In
Pawan Kalyan inspects his Camp Office in Vijayawada, gives instructions to officials
Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan arrived at Gannavaram Airport on Tuesday morning to prepare for his camp office in Vijayawada. He was warmly welcomed by senior officials and police personnel as he made his way to the Water Resources Department guest house. Accompanied by Art Director Ananda Sai, Pawan inspected the building and decided to set up his office on the lower floor while staying on the upper floor.
During his visit, Pawan suggested some changes to the officials and expressed his satisfaction with the meeting hall located nearby. After the inspection, he headed to the Janasena party office where he spent the afternoon working in his office. The establishment of Pawan Kalyan's camp office in Vijayawada marks an important step in his commitment to serving the people of Andhra Pradesh.