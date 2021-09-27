Pawan Kalyan lambasts Andhra Pradesh government move to sell movie tickets online

Amaravati: Film actor and Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan lambasted the State government over its decision to sell movie tickets through an online system.

He questioned on propriety of government interference while private persons were producing movies with a huge investment. He warned the State government not to interfere in film industry matters.

The film star-turned politician's comments came during a new movie pre-release even held in Hyderabad on Saturday evening.

Addressing the audience at the function, Pawan stated that lakhs of people were depending in film industry and they were earning money through hard work and they are the highest taxpayers.

Referring to the AP State government's move to introduce online ticket system, Pawan said it is nothing but to show the revenue to get bank loans.

Pawan Kalyan said that if the YSRCP government had any grudge against him it can stop his movies and should not trouble the entire film industry. He demanded that the government should initiate steps to protect the film industry. He also appealed to senior actor Mohan Babu to raise his voice against the AP government's proposal or else he would face problems in future.

It may be noted that the AP State government is keen on introducing online ticket system for movies and Minister for Information and Public Relations Perni Venkataramaiah discussed the issue recently with representatives of the film industry at the Secretariat at Velagapudi recently.