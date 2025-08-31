Pawan Kalyan lays strong roadmap for Jana Sainiks

Visakhapatnam: There is a large scope for Jana Sena Party to grow as a national party if the Jana Sainiks continue to stand by it like the way it stood from the party’s inception, Jana Sena Party chief and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan expressed confidence.

Addressing scores of party leaders, activists and delegates on the last day of the three-day-long ‘Senatho Senani’ programme in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, Pawan Kalyan laid a strong roadmap for the party members. “A structured framework for the party members is in place under the banner ‘Trishool’ which is set to be launched after Dasara,” he announced. Politics is not for business nor a deal to make and leadership is not about holding on to ‘positions,’ it is about taking the next generation from here to the next level, emphasised Pawan Kalyan.

Those who have been working for the party will be given a special membership which will have a direct access to the central leadership. The responsibility to groom the party workers from ward to national level is being taken up. As part of it, workers at grassroots level will be groomed into capable and ethical leaders and that is the next plan of action of the Jana Sena Party, Deputy Chief Minister assured.

Based on the interest of the Jana Sainiks and Veera Mahilas, capacity building programmes, continuous learning classes, leadership skill sessions, survival skill training will be provided to them. “The responsibility of grooming effective and powerful leaders by 2030 is taken up by me. Focusing on five main aspects, a roadmap has been readied to train the party members from membership to leadership. Jana Sena is an ideology-based party that focuses on ‘resilience and redemption’. It is not meant for any particular community or religion but for the nation-building,” Pawan Kalyan conveyed it strongly. In the days to come, several wings are going to be part of the JSP and new leaders will be inducted into them, the Deputy CM announced.

Talking about development of Visakhapatnam, Pawan Kalyan said the NDA government did stop Visakhapatnam Steel Plant from getting privatised which would have otherwise been privatised under the YSRCP’s rule. “The previous government did not even allot land to new South Coast Railway. But the NDA government not only got it allocated but the works have also been commenced for it,” he stressed, highlighting various state government schemes and how they are being beneficial to different sections of people of Andhra Pradesh.

Started with 150 Jana Sainiks during its inception, Pawan Kalyan said with a tinge of pride that the strength of the party has grown to 12 lakh now with people joining from not just Andhra Pradesh but also from Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Maharashtra, Telangana to be part of the idealistic party. “You are the real ‘unsung’ heroes. I salute you all,” he appreciated the Jana Sainiks. Pawan Kalyan made it clear that Andhra Pradesh needs a stable government for the next 15 years and people have to keep this in view and stand together so that the anarchic rule does not make a comeback.

‘Senatho Senani’ served as an effective platform for ‘Jana Sainiks’ and ‘Veera Mahilas’ to recall their entry into Jana Sena, how they stood by the party despite challenges faced during the YSRCP’s regime and express their gratitude to the party chief for giving a new lease of life to them. “With the goals of our ‘disha’, our ‘Trishool’, our Jana Sena, let us walk together for nation-building fearlessly,” Pawan Kalyan called out.