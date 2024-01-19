  • Menu
Pawan Kalyan meets Machilipatnam MP Bala Shouri, discusses on joining in Jana Sena

Pawan Kalyan meets Machilipatnam MP Bala Shouri, discusses on joining in Jana Sena
Pawan Kalyan, the president of Janasena party had a meeting with Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Bala Shouri in Hyderabad.

Pawan Kalyan, the president of Janasena party had a meeting with Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Bala Shouri in Hyderabad. Bala Shouri who resigned from YSRCP and announced that he will be joining Jana Sena, is considered to be close to Chief Minister Jagan of Andhra Pradesh.

Both Pawan and Bala Shouri discussed the current political situation in the state. With Bala Shouri's resignation, the political atmosphere in the erstwhile Krishna district has become interesting.

It is now being speculated whether Bala Shouri will contest from the Machilipatnam or set his eyes on Guntur's constituency. The discussions on this matter are ongoing.

