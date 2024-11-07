Pawan Kalyan Meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah, says it is courtesy call

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday evening, marking his first visit to Shah since assuming office. Speaking to the media prior to his meeting, Pawan described it as courtesy meetingand expressed that there was nothing particularly special about their discussion.

Pawan shared that he had previously requested an appointment with Shah during the Haryana elections, which facilitated this meeting. Following this, he visited Shah's residence, where their conversation lasted over 25 minutes. During their discussion, it was reported that they addressed various issues concerning the state of Andhra Pradesh.