Pawan Kalyan Mourns the Passing of Karate Teacher Shihan Hussaini

Pawan Kalyan expressed his profound sadness at the news of the passing of Shihan Hussaini, aged 60, his karate instructor and mentor. In a heartfelt message, Kalyan recounted his connection with Hussaini, who trained him as a black belt in karate.

Kalyan revealed that he learned of Hussaini's illness four days prior and had planned to visit him in Chennai on the 29th of this month. He remarked, "I was deeply saddened to learn that Shihan Hussaini had passed away. He taught me karate with strict rules, and I adhered to everything he said. Initially, he was hesitant to teach me, stating that he was currently not taking on students, but after much pleading, he agreed. I would attend sessions early in the morning and remain until evening. The training proved invaluable for my role in the film ‘Thammudu’."

Hussaini was renowned for training approximately 3,000 individuals in karate and played a significant role in promoting archery in Tamil Nadu, holding key positions in the State Archery Association. Described as a multi-talented individual, he was also known for his inspiring speeches.

Pawan Kalyan noted, "His decision to donate his body to a medical college after his death reflects his remarkable character." Kalyan extended his deepest condolences to the family of Shihan Hussaini during this challenging time.