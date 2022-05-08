Pawan Kalyan responds to alliances, says it's necessary for the welfare of people

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan visited Venkateswarapuram in Nandyal district and met kin of Janasena activist Nagasubramanian, who committed suicide due to debt. He paid tributes to the portrait of the deceased and a cheque of Rs 1 lakh was handed over to the deceased's wife Bhulaxmi on behalf of the party. Pawan Kalyan assured that he would stand by the Jana Sena activists who are fighting on behalf of the people. Nagasubramanian's family members thanked Pawan Kalyan for donating Rs 1 lakh and sought help from the government.



Against this backdrop, Pawan Kalyan made Key comments on alliances on this occasion. He said Jana Sena is currently in alliance with the BJP (BJP) and has respect for Modi. However, he said the decision on alliances would be taken for the welfare and development of the people of the state. He said he hopes something miraculous will happen in this regard.

Pawan clarified that he would consider if Chandrababu brings up the issue of alliances. Pawan said there was no law and order in the state and opined that Andhra Pradesh state will deteriorate further if the YSRCP comes again. He said he would bring the Andhra Pradesh financial situation to the centre's attention. While two days ago in East Godavari

TDP chief Chandrababu made sensational remarks in the district. He called on all parties to come together and be prepared to make sacrifices if necessary. However, State BJP President Somu Veerraju responded and denied the remarks.