Pawan Kalyan reviews on elephants movement in Chittoor and Tirupati, gives directions

AP Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan convened a review meeting on the movement of elephant herds in Chittoor and Tirupati districts this Tuesday. This follows an incident where a herd of 11 elephants was reported to have wandered onto the Srivari Mettu road in Tirupati around midnight on Monday, causing damage to nearby crop fields at a pump house.

During the review, Kalyan made several recommendations to officials aimed at mitigating the impact of these elephant movements on local communities. He emphasised the importance of keeping residents informed about the presence of elephants in their vicinity, suggesting the formation of WhatsApp groups to provide timely updates to villagers.

Furthermore, Kalyan instructed that the forest department personnel should consistently monitor the affected villages. He called for proactive measures to prevent elephant herds from encroaching on agricultural fields and advocated for strategies to guide them back into forested areas.