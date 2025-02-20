Pawan Kalyan says coalition govt. moving forward to address all public issues

In a recent media interaction, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, also the chief of the Janasena Party, addressed concerns regarding his absence from several meetings within the state government. Kalyan attended the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting for the swearing-in ceremony of Delhi's Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, where he made significant comments about the political situation in Andhra Pradesh.

The Deputy CM explained that his absence from some meetings was due to persistent back pain, which continues to affect him severely. Despite these challenges, Pawan Kalyan assured the public that the alliance government in Andhra Pradesh is honouring its commitments, despite facing financial difficulties attributed to the state’s rising debt under the previous administration.

“In spite of the financial challenges, we are diligently working to implement our promises,” Kalyan stated, highlighting his commitment, particularly in his preferred departments of environment and forests.

During the oath-taking ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a point to greet Pawan Kalyan, engaging him in a lighthearted conversation. Pawan Kalyan shared a humorous exchange with the Prime Minister, who jokingly asked if Kalyan was planning to go to the Himalayas, referencing his attire at the event. Kalyan clarified to Modi, “There is still much to be done in Andhra Pradesh,” reflecting his dedication to his responsibilities as Deputy Chief Minister.