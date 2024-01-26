Pawan Kalyan says Jana Sena will contest in Razole and Rajanagaram

Pawan Kalyan, the chief of the Jana Sena party, has announced that his party will contest in two seats for the upcoming assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh. He stated that Janasena will field candidates in the Razole and Rajanagaram constituencies. However, he found fault with TDP for announcing candidates unilaterally. Pawan Kalyan expressed his dissatisfaction with the TDP's announcement, stating that it did not follow the principles of alliance.

However, he acknowledged the importance of alliances and mentioned that talks are ongoing between the parties. TDP has already announced its candidates for the Mandapet and Araku constituencies.

Pawan Kalyan also unveiled the national flag at the party office. During an interaction with the media, he expressed disappointment over the TDP's decision to unilaterally declare candidates, emphasizing the need for adherence to alliance principles. He clarified that Janasena decided to contest in two seats, Rajolu and Rajanagaram, due to special circumstances.

The TDP's announcement of its candidates has caused a stir within the Janasena party. Pawan Kalyan apologized to party leaders who had raised concerns about the issue. However, he reiterated that the two parties are going into the elections together and will have a joint manifesto. Pawan Kalyan asserted that their goal is to remove the Jagan-led government from power. He emphasized his desire for the well-being of the people.