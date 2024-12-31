Pawan Kalyan to have barefoot experience

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan in a major decision decided to spend a fortnight in a month amidst people. Henceforth he would be touring two districts every month. Talking to the media on Monday, the Deputy Chief Minister said that he would set up makeshift camp offices in all the districts across the state and stay at least five days in the districts to learn the problems.

He said he wants to make the best use of the opportunity that he has got after ten years of being in politics to serve the people.

Pawan said while he was trying to find the solutions to problems, another 100 were surfacing. He said he believed that every prob-lem would have a solution provided there was proper coordina-tion between the political executive and the officials.

He said he has the additional advantage as he is heading the Panchayat Raj department and 70% of the people live in Pan-chayats. His district tours will help him understand the ground situation and find solutions to their problems. He felt that there was also a need for the local leaders to start thinking differently.

Recalling his experience of his visit to tribal areas, Pawan said his chappals got stuck in the slush and he had to leave them there. Such experiences are a must for every leader so that they can understand the pain and suffering of the people and find practical solutions to the problems. The Deputy CM expressed his concern and unhappiness over the cold response of some officials.

Recalling the incident where two boys died in a road accident, he said one of the boys was brain dead when taken to hospital. His parents donated some of his organs and all that they wanted was the case against the person who was involved in the accident and a simple apology. Pawan said his team spoke to the police officials who simply brushed it aside saying such things are common. Then the issue had to be taken up with SP. Such an inhuman attitude needs to be changed, he said. Officials and leaders are there to serve people not to be inhuman, he added.

He blamed the previous regime for the destruction of values and systems. It had scared the officials to such an extent that they never bothered to object to their bosses about the wrongdoings.

When asked about the missing PDS rice case in which former ministers' family was involved, Pawan said the godown was reg-istered in the name of Jayasudha, wife of former minister Perni Nani and they themselves said rice had gone missing. How can the government remain silent, he asked.

He further said it was surprising that the YSRCP leader who made objectionable comments against the wife of the then oppo-sition leader Chandrababu Naidu now says women should not be dragged into such issues.