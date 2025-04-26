Pawan Kalyan vows to transform Pithapuram into model constituency

Pithapuram(Kakinada district): Deputy Chief Minister Konidela Pawan Kalyan on Friday said that development works worth over Rs 100 crore have been undertaken in Pithapuram Assembly constituency during the past nine months under the coalition government.

Participating in a series of inaugural and foundation stone-laying ceremonies in Uppada Kothapalli, Gollaprolu, and Pithapuram, he explained efforts to transform the constituency into a model region.

Addressing the media, Pawan Kalyan stated the ongoing works will benefit nearly two lakh people and provide employment to around 25,000. He said Community Health Centre in Pithapuram has been upgraded to Area Hospital as per the promise made during election campaign. Two new blocks, one OP ward, mortuary ward, dialysis unit, blood bank, and advanced medical equipment are being added, along with the sanction of 66 new posts. New departments like Dermatology, ENT, Ophthalmology, Radiology, and Pathology are being introduced.

To improve civic infrastructure, Rs 3 crore was sanctioned for Pithapuram Municipality and Rs 1 crore for Gollaprolu Nagar Panchayat for projects like protected drinking water supply, road and drainage construction, streetlight maintenance, and park development.

The Deputy CM laid foundation for Rs 2 crore TTD Kalyana Mandapam in U Kothapalli village, with Rs 1.6 crore from TTD and Rs 40 lakh from CSR funds. In Gollaprolu, he launched construction of a mandapam at Sri Sitarama Swamy temple using Rs 1.32 crore from Endowments Department, CGF grant and public donations. At Chebrolu village, he inaugurated Vishranthi mandapam and chariot shed at Sri Sitarama Swamy temple with Rs 48 lakh from CGF and Rs 5 lakh from temple funds.

In Pithapuram, he launched the distribution of sewing machines worth Rs 8.64 crore to 3,456 women from BC, Kapu, and EWS communities who completed tailoring training through 24 training centres at Ambedkar Community Hall. He also distributed 2,000 tarpaulins worth Rs 26 lakh to protect crops from untimely rains and handed over farm machinery, including 14 rotavators, 39 power tillers, and 50 sprayers under the agricultural mechanization scheme with a 50% subsidy.

He performed Bhoomi puja for additional buildings at Pithapuram Area Hospital with a budget of Rs 34 crore. He also inaugurated cement roads and other development works worth Rs 17.67 crore in Pithapuram mandal, Rs 8.28 crore in U Kothapalli mandal, and Rs 3.78 crore in Gollaprolu mandal.

Pawan Kalyan congratulated Chakka Snehith from Pithapuram town for securing 94th rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination. He also appreciated SSC toppers Yella Nehanjani from Kakinada who scored 600 marks, and Thota Pushpanjali from ZP High School in Gollaprolu, who scored 594.

In-charge Collector Rahul Meena, Kakinada MP Tangella Uday Srinivas, MLCs Karri Padmasree and P Hariprasad, Kakinada Rural MLA Pantham Nanaji, Jaggampeta MLA Jyothula Nehru, KUDA Chairman Tummala Ramaswamy, Civil Supplies Corporation Chairman Thota Sudheer, former Pithapuram MLAs SVSN Varma and Pendem Dorababu, APMIDC Chairman CH Srinivasa Rao and SP G Bindu Madhav participated in Pawan Kalyan’s tour.