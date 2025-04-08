Pawan Kalyan's Son Injured in Fire Accident; Dy. CM to Fly to Singapore

In a distressing turn of events, Mark Shankar, the younger son of Power Star Pawan Kalyan, has sustained injuries in a fire accident at his school in Singapore. Reports indicate that a fire broke out at the institution, resulting in injuries to Mark’s hands and legs, along with complications from smoke inhalation.

Currently, Mark Shankar is receiving medical treatment in a hospital in Singapore. In light of this incident, Pawan Kalyan has canceled his scheduled tour in Visakhapatnam and is set to depart for Singapore following the conclusion of his tour in the Araku Agency.

While on his tour in Alluri Seetharama Raju district, Pawan Kalyan received news of his son's accident. Despite the gravity of the situation, he chose to complete his commitments, stating, "I promised the tribals of Kuridi village near Ara yesterday that I would visit... I will go to that village and talk to them and find out about the problems there." He also mentioned the importance of finalizing arrangements for ongoing development programs.

After wrapping up his tour in Manyam, Pawan Kalyan plans to head to Visakhapatnam Airport, from where he will make his way to Singapore to be with his son. The family and fans alike are hopeful for a swift recovery for Mark Shankar.