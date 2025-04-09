  • Menu
Pawan Kalyan's son receiving treatment and recovering well, asserts Jana Sena

Pawan Kalyans son receiving treatment and recovering well, asserts Jana Sena
Mark Shankar, the younger son of Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, is currently receiving treatment in a hospital in Singapore after sustaining injuries in a fire accident at his school. Reports indicate that the young boy suffered burns to his hands and legs, and smoke inhalation affected his lungs.

Upon hearing the news, Pawan Kalyan, along with renowned actor Chiranjeevi and his wife Konidela Surekha, immediately travelled to Singapore. Following their arrival, Pawan Kalyan went directly to the hospital to check on his son’s condition.

According to an official update from the Jana Sena Party, Mark Shankar is undergoing medical tests and is currently in the hospital's emergency ward due to his injuries. Doctors have informed that he is recovering well and are conducting further tests to monitor the health issues arising from smoke inhalation.

Medical staff have indicated that he will require close supervision and additional tests over the next three days to ensure a full recovery.

