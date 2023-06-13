Pawan Kalyan's Varahi Yatra from tomorrow

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM (EAST GODAVARI DISTRICT): Janasena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan will tour Kakinada, East Godavari, and Konaseema districts under the combined East Godavari jurisdiction from Wednesday on a bus vehicle Varahi prepared for the election campaign.



Pawan Kalyan will reach Annavaram on Tuesday night and stay at a guest house.

On Wednesday morning, Pawan Kalyan will visit lord Satyadeva in Annavaram temple and perform special worship.

Varahi Yatra starts at Annavaram at 4 pm. A public meeting will be held at Kathipudi Junction at 5 o'clock. Pawan will address the Pithapuram constituency's Gollaprolu at 6 o'clock. After that, he will stay in the function hall there.

Pawan will have a meeting with academics, professionals, and representatives of voluntary organizations at 9 am on the 15th. After that, there will be a Janavani program. As part of this, petitions are received from people on local public issues. Later, a meeting with the women's wing of the JSP and a media conference will be held.