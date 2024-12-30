Pawan orders PCB to probe into pollution on Kakinada coast

Mangalagiri : Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan instructed the officials of AP State Pollution Control Board (APPCB) here on Sunday to launch investigation into the massive pollution caused by the industries on the Kakinada sea coast in general and at Universal Biofuels in particular.

It may be recalled that the people living in the villages around Vakalapudi industrial area in Kakinada have been complaining for the last few months over the pollutants released by the Universal Biofuels. Responding to the complaints, the Deputy Chief Minister talked to the PCB chairman Krishnaiah and Ka-kinada regional officer Sankar Rao on phone and instructed them to send a comprehensive report on the pollution caused by the company and whether the company was following the measures stipulated by the PCB.

The officials immediately responded and prima facie it was established that the raw material being used by the Universal Biofuels was against the regulations. The result was it was releasing the putrid smell causing inconvenience to people.

Meanwhile, the Deputy CM instructed the forest department to start an inquiry into the death of Olive Ridley turtles on the sea coast at Kakinada, particularly at the beach road, APIIC and Vakalaudi areas.

The reasons for the death of turtles should be identified and action should be initiated against persons who were causing them, he said.

Pawan Kalyan issued instructions to this effect to Chiranjeevi Chowdary, principal chief conservator of forest and head of forest force to that effect.