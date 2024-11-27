Pawan presents wishlist to Union ministers

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan met various Union ministers and urged them to cooperate with Andhra Pradesh government in finding solutions to problems faced by the state and in meeting its needs.

In his meeting with finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the Deputy Chief Minister urged her to extend to AP Rural Roads Project, for which the loan was taken from Asian Infrastructure and Investment Bank, till December 31, 2026. He also sought certain changes in the project for the speedy completion.

He said that the present deadline of December 31, 2024 to complete the project was not sufficient.

He also appealed for certain changes in the loan component, including the advance payment of loan as against the reimbursement system mentioned in the loan agreement.

Likewise, the loan repayment system also needs certain changes, he said. The present 70 per cent (AIIB): 30 per cent plus taxes (AP government) system should be changed into 90 per cent (AIIB): 10 per cent (AP government). The share of Rs 3,834.52 crore should be continued but the change of fund release should be effected.

In a meeting with Jal Shakti minister C R Patil, the Dy CM sought support in providing protected drinking water to the people. In the meeting, he said that the Andhra Pradesh government has been striving hard to provide drinking water instead of depending upon the bore wells to achieve the real spirit of Jal Jivan Mission.

Pawan told the Jal Shakti minister that various problems surfaced in the survey to find out the quality of water supplied through tap connections between 2019 and 2024. Tap connections were not given to 29.79 lakh families in the state and 2.27 lakh taps did not function. As per the international standards, each citizen should be supplied 55 litres of water per day and that target was not achieved.

When asked why there was delay in taking action against those who posted derogatory content on social media, Pawan said, “Let police do their work. Home minister is taking care of it.” He said he would, however, convey their feelings to the Chief Minister.

Regarding the allegations of Adani bribing former CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Pawan said he will discuss this issue with the Chief Minister and government will take a considered decision.