Pawan seeks model upgrade for Pithapuram railway station

New Delhi/Mangalagiri: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday appealed to Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw to take up the comprehensive development of Pithapuram railway station as a model station and to include the proposed road over bridge (ROB under PM Gati Shakti scheme.

As part of his Delhi visit, Pawan Kalyan met the railway minister and held detailed discussions on several key railway-related issues concerning the state, with special focus on infrastructure development at Pithapuram. During the meeting, he emphasised the need to upgrade Pithapuram railway station under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme, highlighting the town’s immense spiritual and cultural significance.

The Deputy Chief Minister pointed out that Pithapuram is a prominent spiritual centre, home to the Ashtadasa Shakti Peetham and the sacred abode of Sri Pada Sri Vallabha Swamy. Thousands of devotees from distant regions visit the town throughout the year. In view of this, he requested the Centre to provide improved passenger amenities and modern infrastructure at the railway station to ensure greater comfort and convenience for pilgrims and travellers.

Pawan also urged the railway minister to include the road over bridge, already sanctioned under the Setu Bandhan scheme, within the ambit of the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan. He explained that this inclusion would help in eliminating level crossings, easing traffic congestion, and enhancing road and rail safety in line with the National Rail Plan–2030.

In addition to Pithapuram-specific projects, the Deputy Chief Minister discussed several pending railway projects in Andhra Pradesh and sought the Centre’s support for their early execution. Responding positively, Vaishnaw assured him that the requests would be examined sympathetically.

Expressing his gratitude, Pawan Kalyan thanked the Union Minister for his constructive response and support towards the development of railway infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh.