Pawan skipping PM's event exposes strained JSP, BJP ties

Vijayawada: Differences between the BJP and Jana Sena Party were once again exposed on Monday when the Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan did not participate in the Alluri statue inauguration programme near Bhimavaram town of West Godavari district by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The State government in co-ordination with the Union government made elaborate arrangements for the inauguration of the 30-feet bronze statue of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju in Bhimavaram of West Godavari district.

The event was organised with much fanfare. But, the Jana Sena chief Pawan who has been close to the BJP for a long time, surprisingly, did not turn up for the event. However, Pawan sent a message of greetings to the Prime Minister and the people of Andhra Pradesh on the occasion.

In a press release, Pawan said that he welcomes Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the State on behalf of the Jana Sena Party and the people of Andhra Pradesh. He said that he was very happy that the PM was visiting Bhimavaram to inaugurate the statue of Alluri Sitarama Raju who instilled inspiration among the Telugu people during the freedom movement. He said the event in Bhimavaram was very special to him as he contested from the place during the last Assembly elections.

He said, "I convey thanks to Union Minister G Kishan Reddy for sending special invitation to me to attend the programme. I suggested to the Jana Sena Party leaders to take part in the statue inauguration programme in Bhimavaram."

Pawan said the greatness of the South Indian freedom fighter and great leader Alluri Sitarama Raju will be known across the world with the Prime Minister unveiling his statue. He said, "We are very fortunate and I convey my gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh."

The AP BJP unit which is trying to consolidate its position and increase its base in the State is ignoring Pawan Kalyan for the past few weeks since the Jana Sena chief has hinted that he expects more seats for Jana Sena in the 2024 Assembly elections. Pawan indirectly stated that the Jana Sena may not play a junior partner role in the State politics if it continues its alliance with the BJP.

Following the stand taken by Pawan, the BJP is distancing itself from the Jana Sena and many BJP top leaders are not mentioning the name of Pawan Kalyan or Jana Sena party in the speeches and discussions. Monday's programme in Bhimavaram once again exposed the rift between the BJP and Jana Sena. The BJP seems to go to 2024 elections alone without alliance either with the TDP or the Jana Sena.