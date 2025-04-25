Pawan stresses the need to weed out terrorists

Nellore: Describing the brutal killing of tourists by terrorists in Pahalgam in Jammu & Kashmir as barbaric act, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has stressed the need to weed out terrorists at any cost in the country.

The Deputy CM paid tributes to the mortal remains of Somisetti Madhusudhan Rao, who was one among the 26 tourists killed in terror attack in Pahalgam on Tuesday, and condoled the family members in Kavali on Thursday. Later speaking to the media, Pawan Kalyan said that it is highly painful to know terrorists killed S Madhusudhan Rao in the presence of his wife and children. “It is nothing but ‘cold-blooded murder’ and inhuman,” he stated. The Indian government is keen on eradicating terrorism to restore peace in Jammu & Kashmir and warned terrorists that they have to have pay dearly for their barbaric act.

The Deputy CM stated that after BJP-led NDA government came to power, normalcy was restored in J&K by introducing several welfare programmes.

But, it is highly unfortunate as Pakistan sponsored terrorists are trying to disturb peace and communal harmony in J&K by conducting cruel attacks on innocent tourists, he added. He appealed people to extend their support to the government for eradicating terrorism in the country. He assured the State government will support Madhusudhan Rao’s family. Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar, District Collector O Anand and others were present.