Pawan to launch HANUMAN to tackle human-wildlife conflict

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan is going to launch Project HANUMAN (Healing and Nurturing Units for Monitoring, Aid and Nursing of Wildlife) at the 6th Battalion of Andhra Pradesh Special Police at Mangalagiri on Wednesday. It is a comprehensive initiative of the state government to address the growing incidents of human-wildlife conflict across the state. The project reflects a balanced approach that aims to protect both human lives and wildlife through technology, community participation, and coordinated government action.

In recent years, several districts in Andhra Pradesh, particularly those located near forest areas such as Chittoor, Alluri Sitarama Raju, and parts of North Coastal Andhra, have witnessed increasing encounters between humans and wild animals.

Incidents involving elephants damaging crops, snakes entering residential areas, and other wildlife straying into villages have caused fear, loss of livelihood, and in some cases, fatalities. Recognizing the seriousness of the issue, the state government introduced Project HANUMAN as a proactive and long-term solution.

One of the key components of the project is the establishment of monitoring and rapid response systems. Advanced tracking methods and field teams are being deployed to monitor wildlife movement and issue timely alerts to nearby communities. The government is also developing a mobile application to provide real-time information about wildlife presence, enabling villagers and officials to respond swiftly and safely.

Community involvement is central to the project’s success. Under this initiative, trained volunteers known as ‘Sarpa Mitras’ are being appointed at the village level to safely rescue snakes and spread awareness about preventing snakebite incidents.

Special measures, including Kumki elephant camps, are being introduced in areas prone to elephant movement to minimise damage and ensure safe relocation when necessary.

It is apt to recall that the Deputy Chief Minister has recently taken initiative to bring Kumki elephants from Karnataka to tame the elephants which stray into the villages and damage crops causing loss to the farmers.

Project HANUMAN represents a forward-looking conservation strategy that promotes coexistence between humans and wildlife. By combining technology, grassroots participation, and administrative coordination, Andhra Pradesh aims to set a model for sustainable wildlife management while safeguarding rural communities.