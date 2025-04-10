Pawan’s son Mark Shankar recovering at Singapore hospital

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s son Mark Shankar, who was injured in a fire accident in Singapore on Tuesday, is recovering at a hospital.

Pawan Kalyan, who, along with his elder brother megastar Chiranjeevi and other family members, rushed to Singapore, met his son at the hospital.

The seven-year-old is reported to be undergoing various tests to assess his condition and a possible long-term impact on health due to inhalation of smoke.

According to information reaching here, Mark Shankar was shifted from the intensive care unit to a room on Wednesday. The child will be under observation for three days.

Meanwhile, leaders and activists of Jana Sena Party offered prayers at various temples in the state for a speedy recovery of Pawan Kalyan’s son.

Mark Shankar sustained burn injuries on his hands and legs in the fire that broke out at a shophouse of Tomato Cooking School. A 10-year-old girl died, and 21 others, including 16 children, were injured in the fire.

Before leaving for Singapore, Pawan Kalyan had told the media in Hyderabad that the fire broke out when the children were attending a summer camp.

The actor-politician said his son was undergoing a bronchoscopy, and he might have a long-term impact of smoke inhalation.

The Jana Sena leader said workers at a construction site next to the summer camp rescued the children before the arrival of the fire engine. He thanked the people who rescued the children

The Deputy Chief Minister received a phone call around 7.30 a.m. on Tuesday about the incident when he was on a visit to Araku. “I thought it was a minor incident. I did not know its intensity. He has been admitted to a hospital where he is undergoing a bronchoscopy under general anaesthesia,” he said.

He was on a four-day visit to Alluri Sitharama Raju and Visakhapatnam districts, but he had to cut his visit short.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for enquiring about his son’s condition and for also informing the Indian high commissioner in Singapore.