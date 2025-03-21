  • Menu
Pay dues to sugar factory workers: MLA Vemireddy

Nellore: Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy requested the government to pay the salary dues of the Kovur sugar factory workers, which is about Rs 20...

Nellore: Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy requested the government to pay the salary dues of the Kovur sugar factory workers, which is about Rs 20 crore.

Speaking in the Assembly on Thursday, she said that about 3,000 workers are working in the factory, spread over 124 acres. Many of the workers were died, she added.

The MLA further suggested the government that the sugar factory land could be used for other purposes. She said, industries could be established in thousands of acres of land available in IFCO Kisan SEZ in Kovur constituency and could provide jobs to youth.

